Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $210.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

