Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.56. Apple reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL stock opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

