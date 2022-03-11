ApeSwap Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $354,191.00 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.87 million and $354,191.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 102,633,705 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

