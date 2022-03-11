Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 807,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,367,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.