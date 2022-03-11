Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 473.5% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.