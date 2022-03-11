Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $11,985,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.