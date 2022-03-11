Analyzing Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 8.29 $616.58 million $8.55 29.90 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.40 N/A N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ubiquiti and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus price target of $228.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.68%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BrewBilt Brewing (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

