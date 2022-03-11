Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.77% -20.08% Profound Medical -446.65% -33.94% -31.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.09%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 129.34%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 12.47 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -12.84 Profound Medical $6.87 million 25.49 -$21.62 million ($1.50) -5.62

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

