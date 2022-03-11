Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF):

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$221.00 to C$231.00.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$255.00 to C$260.00.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$250.00 to C$270.00.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.57. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

