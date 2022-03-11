Analysts Set The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,261.67

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
