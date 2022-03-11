Analysts Set The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,261.67

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,092.50 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,041.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,095.13. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.