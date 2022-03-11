Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $13.70

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 19,320,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,541,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

