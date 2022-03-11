Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $56.08

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after acquiring an additional 860,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

