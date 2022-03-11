Analysts Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Price Target at GBX 413

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413 ($5.41).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.83) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.96. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

