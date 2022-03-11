Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

