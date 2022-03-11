Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Scientific Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

