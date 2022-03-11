Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.07 Million

Brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report $146.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $598.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 296,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.