Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Brokerages expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to report sales of $178.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

CYXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,409. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

