Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,388. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

