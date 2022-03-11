Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $4.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will report $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the highest is $4.98. AON reported earnings of $4.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.60. 1,350,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,819. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.86. AON has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.