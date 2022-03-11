Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce $340.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.50 million. South State posted sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

South State stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,960. South State has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,035 shares of company stock valued at $350,026. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South State by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in South State by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About South State (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

