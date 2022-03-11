Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.90.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

