Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to announce $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 8,299,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,970. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

