Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

AMPL traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,431. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 46,912 shares worth $2,238,514. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

