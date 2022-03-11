Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

AMPL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 867,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,273. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 46,912 shares worth $2,238,514. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

