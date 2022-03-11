Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,263. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.