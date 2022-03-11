Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 12,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.