AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) PT Raised to €50.00 at Citigroup

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.