AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) PT Raised to €50.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

