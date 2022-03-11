Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.54 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.18 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

