American International Group Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -982.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

