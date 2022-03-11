American International Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 182,813 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $7,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $4,051,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

