American International Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,135 shares of company stock worth $9,574,314 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Shares of SITM opened at $188.83 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.72.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

