American International Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ModivCare worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in ModivCare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ModivCare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 253,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

