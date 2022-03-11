American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 207.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,272. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average is $172.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

