American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

