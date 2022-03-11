Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

