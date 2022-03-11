AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after buying an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $9,380,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 129,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

