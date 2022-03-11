Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMADY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $57.64 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

