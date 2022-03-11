ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Critical Analysis

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -21.24% -20.43% 23andMe N/A -29.55% -14.13%

This table compares ALX Oncology and 23andMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology $1.18 million 641.48 -$83.46 million ($2.06) -9.07 23andMe N/A N/A $23.30 million N/A N/A

23andMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALX Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

ALX Oncology has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALX Oncology and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 1 7 0 2.88 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50

ALX Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 234.40%. 23andMe has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.84%. Given ALX Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than 23andMe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of ALX Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats 23andMe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

