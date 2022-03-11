Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUSF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.