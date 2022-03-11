Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATGN opened at $1.28 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

