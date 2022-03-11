AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.39.

Shares of ALA opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$20.35 and a 1-year high of C$29.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

