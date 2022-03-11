AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

