Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

