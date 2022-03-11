Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $224.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

