Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VMware by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.88 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

