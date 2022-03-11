Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

