Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

