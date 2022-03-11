Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

