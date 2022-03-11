Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

JNJ stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

