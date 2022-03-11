Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

AMOT stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

